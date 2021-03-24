WION Global Summit | Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed's remark on 'The price of the pandemic'

Mar 24, 2021, 06.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Speaking on 'the price of the pandemic' at the WION Global Summit, Maldives Foreign Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed said, "Being a tourism-dependent country, we faced the worst during COVID-19. The Maldives became a no income nation overnight".
