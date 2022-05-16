WION Global Summit 2022: A grand opening to the 5th edition of WION's flagship summit

Published: May 16, 2022, 12:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 5th edition of WION's flagship summit has started. This year, the dialogue is centered on sustainable peace around the world. Listen in to what WION stands for by our Managing Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay.
