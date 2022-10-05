WION Fineprint | Musk’s Twitter deal is back on: What you need to know

Published: Oct 05, 2022, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter once again. The Tesla CEO has made yet another U-turn on the acquisition of Twitter, days before he is scheduled to appear in court. Priyanka Sharma breaks down the new offer for you.
