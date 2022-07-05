WION Fineprint | China Taps AI to Gauge ‘Loyalty’ of Party Members

Published: Jul 05, 2022, 02:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China claims to have built an artificial intelligence that can read facial expressions and brain waves to gauge how attentive Communist Party members are to “thought and political education”. Molly Gambhir tells you all about this new tool.
