WION Exclusive: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks out electoral prospects, range of issues
With the general elections just a week away, campaigning has peaked in Pakistan. One of the three main parties in the fray is the Pakistan Peoples Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Our Pakistan bureau chief, Anas Malick, caught up with him on a range of issues, including the party's electoral prospects, the possibility of allying with current rivals and his party's approach towards neighbour India.