WION Exclusive: Indonesia's Ambassador Ina Krisnamurthi optimistic on India's G20 Presidency

Indonesia's Ambassador to India, Ina Krisnamurthi, has expressed confidence in India's ability to steer the G20 towards more concrete outcomes. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, she said, "hopeful that India will be able and capable in maneuvering global dynamics and to more concrete deliverables..". Indonesia was the previous chair of the mega economic grouping and handed over the Presidency during last year's Bali summit. The ambassador also praised India's efforts in hosting a diverse range of guests and commended the country for its efforts so far. India has already hosted G20 finance and foreign ministers' meetings and will be hosting the G20 summit in September. This is India's first time as the chair of the G20 since the group started meeting at summit level in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008.