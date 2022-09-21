WION Dispatch| Nepal's president Bidya Devi Bhandari refuses to ratify citizenship bill

Published: Sep 21, 2022, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari refused to ratify the Citizenship Bill, which was passed twice by both the Houses of Parliament, within the mandatory deadline that expired on Tuesday midnight.
