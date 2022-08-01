WION Dispatch: Hong Kong’s economy is slipping into a technical recession

Published: Aug 01, 2022, 08:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hong Kong has slipped back into a technical recession, new government figures showed on Monday. After falling 3.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, the city’s GDP on Monday reported another decline in the second quarter.
