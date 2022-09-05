WION Climate Tracker | Brazil indigenous communities urge better rainforest protection

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Amazon is being weakened by illegal logging, mining. Calling out the government for better protection of indigenous reserves in the rainforest, the indigenous people representing a cross-section of the native amazon tribes rallied in Sao Paulo.
