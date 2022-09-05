WION Climate Tracker | 21-year-old penguin in Australia is oldest on record; still fathers chicks

Published: Sep 05, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Almost 21 years of age, Gordon is the oldest Australian little penguin in existence. He's also playing a crucial role in the survival of his species, both at home at the Adelaide zoo and across the country.
