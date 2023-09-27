Will the US allow visa-free entry by Israeli citizens?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
The Biden administration is set to announce that it will admit Israel into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The U.S. will allow visa-free entry by Israeli citizens from November 30, as per officials.

