Will the Israel-Hamas war fuel recession?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
With the world already facing an economic slowdown, the war may push the world into a recession. In the worst-case scenario of a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, a Bloomberg analysis estimates that oil prices could soar to 150 dollars a barrel. Global growth could drop by one percentage point to 1.7%. A wider war could rekindle global inflation, leaving it at 6.7% next year.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos