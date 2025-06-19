LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Will Russia Get Involved In The Israel-Iran War?
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 19, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 22:41 IST
Will Russia Get Involved In The Israel-Iran War?
Videos Jun 19, 2025, 22:41 IST

Will Russia Get Involved In The Israel-Iran War?

#Gravitas Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the U.S. against getting involved in the Israel-Iran war. Russia has warned of unpredictable consequences if it intervenes militarily.

Trending Topics

trending videos