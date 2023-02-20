Will India get the F-35 or develop its own 5th Gen aircraft? The way forward for Indian fighter jets

The Indian Air Force has always been largely dependent on Foreign-origin fighter aircraft, however, in recent years the Indian aerospace industry has been able to rise up to the challenge and produce indigenous fighter jet 'Tejas'. While it is a fair start, much more needs to be done to keep up the progress and move ahead. Our Correspondent Sidharth.M.P spoke to Director General of India's Centre for Air Power studies to understand the top priorities for Indian defence aviation sector.