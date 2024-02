The Houthis have attacked commercial shipping in the key global trade route in recent months, in a move that has triggered retaliatory U.S. and U.K. air strikes. Behshad, an Iranian vessel in the Red Sea that experts believe is a spy ship that is operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The ship is believed to be passing information to the Houthis. Watch the story to know why the U.S. won't attack the ship?