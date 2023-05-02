Why is India handing over patrol vessels and landing craft to the Maldives as gifts?
Relationship between one of the largest countries in the world and one of the smallest is quite cordial. India and Maldives are neighbours sharing a maritime border. Both nations share ethnic, linguistic, religious & commercial links steeped in antiquity. Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region. India is now handing over patrol vessels and landing craft to the Maldives as gifts.