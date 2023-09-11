Why did Indian PM Modi scold Canadian PM Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
PM Modi met Justin Trudeau in New Delhi. Strong words were exchanged. Modi conveyed “strong concerns” to Trudeau. The Prime Ministers of India and Canada met on the sidelines of G20 Summit. During the meeting, PM Modi conveyed strong concerns about anti-India activities in Canada.

