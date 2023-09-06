Where did the name 'India' come from? | Bharat or India?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
India’s official name may be soon changed to ‘Bharat’. The speculation is being fueled by the use of the term Bharat in an official G20 invite. Some support change and feel ‘India’ is a colonial legacy. So how did ‘India’ come about?

