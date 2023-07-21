What's happening in Thai politics?

Thailand's parliament will hold another vote for a prime minister next week. The vote cannot include the leader of election winners 'move forward' after rivals derailed Pita Limjaroenrat's bid by blocking his re-nomination. The parliament's move sparked protests, as a post-election crisis deepens two months after his party's surprise election triumph over military-backed rivals. Here's a look at the Thai political crisis. To know more watch this video with Political Scientist from Ubon Ratchathani University, Titipol Phakdeewanich.