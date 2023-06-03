What will Russia do with the $147 bn stranded Rupee assets it amassed from trade with India?
Bilateral ties with Russia are a key pillar of India's foreign policy. India & Russia have been longstanding & time-tested allies. After Russia faced sanctions worldwide following its invasion of Ukraine. India emerged as a top buyer of Russian oil. A significant portion of trade was being conducted in Rupee. Though it seemed like a win-win situation for everybody, there is a problem. Russia does not know how to reap the benefits of this trade.