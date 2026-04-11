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What Moved Indian Markets This Week?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 11:30 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 11:30 IST
Indian equities staged a sharp relief rally this week. A ceasefire framework in West Asia triggered a risk-on shift which sent the Nifty higher by over 3%.

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