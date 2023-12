On Tuesday, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif cleared yet another legal hurdle ahead of the Feb 8 general election after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Al-Azizia reference. The Al-Azizia case was one of the two graft references that Nawaz was convicted in. He was acquitted in the Avenfield reference on Nov 29 by the same bench.