The ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia is in its fourth year, but it is now having a profound impact on the morale of soldiers in neighboring countries. In the Czech Republic, there has been a major increase in the number of soldiers leaving the military. According to reports, the number of dismissals has increased by 40% since the beginning of the war. Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová attributes this trend to the public climate fueled by threats of mobilization and deployment to Ukraine.