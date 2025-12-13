/W.H.O. Debunks Vaccine-Autism Link, Cites 31 Studies

Published: Dec 13, 2025, 13:34 IST | Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 13:34 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has reaffirmed that there is no scientific evidence linking vaccines to autism, citing a comprehensive review of 31 primary research studies published between 2010 and 2025. The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety examined data from multiple countries and found no causal link between childhood vaccines and autism spectrum disorders (ASD), including vaccines containing thiomersal or aluminum.