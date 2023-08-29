Vinfast: EV maker's shares surge 21% in market rally

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer Vinfast has ignited a frenzy in the market. Shares of the company surged a staggering 21% in a single day, marking a continuation of the electric automaker's whirlwind ascent. With its valuation now surpassing $160 billion, Vinfast has established itself as the third-most valuable player in the auto industry, trailing only Tesla and Toyota.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos