Viking Festival in Denmark

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Join us as we go to Denmark, where the Viking spirit comes alive at the annual Viking festival in Slagelse. Immerse yourself in an era of legendary warriors, ancient customs, and captivating history. Unearth the secrets of the past while relishing the modern-day festivities that pay homage to Denmark's rich Viking heritage.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos