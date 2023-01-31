US: Trump hush money case goes to grand jury

More trouble for former US President Donald Trump. Charges against him on allegedly paying hush money to a porn star goes to a grand jury today. The payment allegedly happened during his 2016 presidential campaign. The Manhattan district attorney’s office has started showcasing alleged evidence to a grand jury. Claims are that Trump arranged money to be paid to adult movie star Stormy Daniels to not disclose their affair ahead of the 2016 Presidential polls. Donald Trump denied all wrongdoing and called the investigations a witch hunt.