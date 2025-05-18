Published: May 18, 2025, 21:22 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 21:22 IST
US: Tornadoes and storms kill 27 people across US Midwest and South
A series of violent storms and tornadoes tore through parts of the US leaving at least 27 dead. Kentucky has been worst hit. These are the images of the trail of destruction in Kentucky. Devastating tornado damaged homes, tossed vehicles and left many people homeless. According to the authorities 18 died and 10 suffered alone in the state.