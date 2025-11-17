LOGIN
US Tariffs: Indian Exporters Gain Relief as US Cuts Tariffs on 200 Food Items

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 19:23 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 19:23 IST
The US has reduced tariffs on 200 food items, offering major relief to Indian exporters. This move is expected to boost India-US trade and support the agriculture and food sectors.

