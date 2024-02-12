US Senate advances $95 billion aid package, Republican-led house to take it up next

A US foreign aid package including $60 billion for Ukraine passed a key procedural vote. It is now up to the Republican lead house to take it up change it or let it die. Opposition from Republicans can block it from becoming law. The $95 billion package includes funding for Israel's fight against Hamas militants and for key strategic ally Taiwan. Majority of it would help Pro Western Ukraine restock its depleted ammunition supplies weapons and other crucial need as it enters a third year. Watch to know more!