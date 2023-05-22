US, Papua New Guinea signs security pact as China's influence grows
Papua New Guinea has entered in a new security cooperation agreement with the United States. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in the island nation to sign the agreement which would expand the Pacific island nation's capabilities and make it easier for the US military to train with its forces Washington along with its allies is trying to keep Pacific Islands from forming security ties with China whose presence in the Pacific has been a rising concern leaders of the Pacifica Islands.