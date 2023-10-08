US Migration crisis: The lure of an American dream

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Countries in the Americas are also facing a severe migrant crisis. In September this year, U.S. Immigration agents processed more than 200,000 migrants who crossed the southern border unlawfully. The United States has been the main destination for international migrants worldwide since 1970. Migrants come to the U.S. from countries all over the world, like Mexico and Venezuela etc. Take a look at what the crisis along the U.S. border looks like.

