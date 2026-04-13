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US-Iran War: Trump Orders Blockade Of Hormuz, Says 'No Ship Will Be Allowed To Enter Or Exit'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 07:30 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 07:30 IST
US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the United States Navy will begin blocking ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, citing Iran’s “unyielding" stance on its nuclear ambitions during recent peace talks in Islamabad. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter or leave the Strait Of Hormuz."

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