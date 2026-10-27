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US farmers feel the squeeze
US farmers feel the squeeze
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 27, 2026, 10:51 IST
| Updated:
Oct 27, 2026, 10:51 IST
Farmers in Michigan Are Facing Mounting Financial Pressure as Rising Diesel Prices, Expensive Fertilizers and Uncertainty Over Tariffs and Trade Squeeze Their Incomes.
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