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US farmers feel the squeeze

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 10:51 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 10:51 IST
US farmers feel the squeeze
Farmers in Michigan Are Facing Mounting Financial Pressure as Rising Diesel Prices, Expensive Fertilizers and Uncertainty Over Tariffs and Trade Squeeze Their Incomes.

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