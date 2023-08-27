US commerce secretary reaches China to bolster trade amid tensions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visits China for four days starting Sunday, aiming to boost business ties between the world's largest two economies even as the Biden administration has taken a series of steps to prevent exports of sensitive American technology.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos