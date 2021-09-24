US Commerce chief: more action to be taken on Huawei if needed

Sep 24, 2021, 12:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday the Biden administration will take further action against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei (HWT.UL) if necessary, after some Republican lawmakers have pressed for more steps.
