The United States has initiated a significant drawdown of its military presence in Syria, beginning the withdrawal of forces from five bases in the northeastern region. This move is part of a broader plan to reduce U.S. troop numbers in Syria from approximately 2,000 to under 1,000 over the coming months. The decision aligns with ongoing efforts to reassess America's military engagements abroad and reflects a shift in focus within the U.S. Central Command. ​