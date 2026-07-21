/Up to 5 cups of coffee a day may help your heart | Doctors explain the caffeine limit

Your daily coffee may be doing more than keeping you awake. New research suggests that moderate coffee consumption could be linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Studies have associated up to 400 milligrams of daily caffeine with potential health benefits for healthy adults. But experts warn that energy drinks and sugary coffee extras are a different story. How much caffeine is too much, and can your morning brew really be good for your heart? We break down what the latest research actually says.