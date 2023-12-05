Unstable tiny nations of Africa's west
Another tiny nation got embroiled in scuffles between the army and some rebel factions forcing the president to dissolve parliament. Guinea-bissau's leader umaro sissoco embalo issued a decree, saying that the date of forthcoming legislative elections will be set at the opportune moment, in line with the constitution. Earlier it was sierra leone having to deal with another attempted coup, indicating the fragility these nations that lie along the continent's west coast