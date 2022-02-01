Union Budget 2022: Indian PM Modi hails this year's budget, calls it a budget for next 100 years

Feb 01, 2022, 04:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2022 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that this will benefit the poor and create more growth and jobs for the country’s youth.
