/UNICEF says 270 of 410 child casualties linked to armed drones

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 19:14 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 19:14 IST
UNICEF has raised serious concerns over the growing impact of armed drone attacks on children, revealing that 270 out of 410 child casualties were linked to armed drones. The findings highlight the devastating toll of modern warfare on children, particularly in conflict-affected regions. UNICEF has called attention to the urgent need to protect children from escalating violence and ensure their safety amid ongoing armed conflicts.