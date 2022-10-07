UNHRC quashes debate on China's Uighurs, 11 abstain from voting

Published: Oct 07, 2022, 01:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
In a major blow to weaker Muslims, the UNHRC has turned down a debate on China’s crack down in Xinjiang. Among the 47 member council, 17 voted in favour, 19 members voted against and 11 abstained.
Read in App