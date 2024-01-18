Unexplained pay cut triggers riots in Papua New Guinea

A 14-day state of emergency was declared in Papua New Guinea's capital on the 11th of January after at least 15 people were killed in riots as the crowds looted and burned shops. Reportedly, more than a 1,000 troops were on standby "to step in wherever necessary". The police and public sector protest was triggered over a pay cut which officials blamed on an administrative glitch. In a bid to rectify the rapidly deteriorating situation, the prime minister, James Marape, suspended chief of police and top bureaucrats in the Finance and treasury departments while the government conducts a review. Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.