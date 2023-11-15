World Cup
UN chief calls for immediate Gaza truce 'in name of humanity'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 15, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply disturbed by the "dramatic loss of life" in several hospitals in the Gaza Strip, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
