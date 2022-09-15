Ukrainian President Zelensky visits Kharkiv amidst stunning counter-offensive

Published: Sep 15, 2022, 09:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv. He also traveled to the recently recaptured city of Izium to attend a flag-raising ceremony.
