Ukraine strikes Russia with long range storm shadow missile for the first time

The Wagner mercenaries who have been at the forefront of the fighting in Bakhmut have suffered some serious reverses. Yevgeny Prigozhin has blamed his losses on the battlefield on the lack of ammunition for his mercenaries. And Ukraine which for months had been planning its counteroffensive is on the move. The United Kingdom is sending long range storm shadow missiles to Ukraine. Without the western leaders making it obvious, the nature of the war in Ukraine is now slowly turning from being defensive to offensive. And what no one can at this moment predict is how the Kremlin will respond to long range weapons that are now being pumped into Ukraine. Mohammed Saleh gets you the story.