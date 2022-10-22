Ukraine President Zelensky warns of 'large scale disaster', says Russia planning to blow up dam

Published: Oct 22, 2022, 05:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has leveled up some allegations against Russia as he called on his allies to warn the country against blowing up a dam in Ukraine's Kherson area which could potentially lead to large-scale disaster.
