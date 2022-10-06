UK: Nurses to vote in Royal College of Nursing strike ballot, to close on November 2

Published: Oct 06, 2022, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Nurses across the UK are set to vote on strike action overpay. For the first time The Royal College of Nursing is balloting 300,000 of its members recommending that they vote in favor of action.
Read in App