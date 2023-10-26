UK: Keir Starmer faces backlash over stance in Israel-Palestine war

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
As he gets ready to meet with the Muslim MPs in the party, Keir Starmer is facing criticism over Labour's position on the Israel-Gaza conflict. He has acknowledged the "distress" caused by comments he made in which he implied that Israel had the "right" to cut off water and power to the Gaza strip.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos