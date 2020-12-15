U.K.: Exponential rise on COVID-19 cases, new variant of COVID-19 identified

Dec 15, 2020, 02.10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In the United Kingdom, a new variant of COVID-19 has been identified. According to the British health secretary, at least 60 different local authorities in England have recorded COVID-19 cases of this new variant.
